One Middle Tennessee man charged, another sentenced for roles in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee men were charged for their role in the Capitol riot in 2021, and one was reportedly sentenced Friday.

Matthew Baggott of Murfreesboro, TN, and Stewart Parks of Columbia, TN, were both charged for their roles in the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

According to court documents, both men were charged with entering or Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds, Impeding Official Business, and Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Baggott and Parks are seen walking through the halls of the Capitol (U.S. Capitol)

Parks was additionally charged with the Theft of Government Property.

Baggott was reportedly sentenced Friday and will spend three months of incarceration, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, and will pay a $500 restitution.

Parks pleaded not guilty to all counts and a final ruling on his case has not been passed down.

