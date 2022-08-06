One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening.

Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road.

Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the one death. Their status is unknown.

MNPD is still investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.