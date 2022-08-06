One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening.

Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road.

Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the one death. Their status is unknown.

MNPD is still investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

