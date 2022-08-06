Nashville celebrates National Black Business Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is celebrating National Black Business Month through a series of events highlighting black businesses like the Nashville Black Market event that took place tonight.

“It’s just cool to see so many people appreciate different businesses,” said Xavier Payne, owner of XPayne Art.

Appreciating and supporting black businesses is why the Nashville Black Market started in 2018.

“There are plenty of people that know how to do things that need to be shown but don’t have the opportunity to showcase that, so we felt like there was an urge that we had to put out there for the community to see,” said Javvon Jones, the co-owner of the Nashville Black Market.

Xavier Payne, The owner of XPayne art, Xavier Payne, is one of the more than 75 black-owned businesses showcased Friday evening at the Farmer’s Market. His art is a form of storytelling.

“It’s been a lot of going from black pop art. Is what I call it too, just telling the story of what it is to be a black American,” said Payne.

August is National Black Business Month. The city is highlighting black-owned businesses and encouraging consumers to support these businesses across the metro area.

“Black small businesses are very important. We’re trying to do what we can to promote black small businesses to take

Advantage of the opportunity of Nashville. You’re dealing with all this growth and development and opportunity, and let’s make it work for us,” said Mayor Cooper.

Ajia Bouchee just recently became an entrepreneur. She started Unjarred, where she sells detox waters promoting the importance of better health.

“I’m in the health industry myself, and I work out a lot, and I think it’s best if you want to work out, you want to put good things in your body as well,” said Bouchee.

She encourages others to start their entrepreneurs’ journeys if they have a product to share.

“Don’t wait until tomorrow; start today. Just believe in yourself because you honestly have it,” said Bouchee. The Nashville Black Market happens every first Friday of the month at the Nashville farmer’s market. In the future, the co-owners plan to expand the Nashville Black Market into a commercial space where consumers can shop with black businesses seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.