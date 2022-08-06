Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck.

Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Children were reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash and were checked by Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service. No injuries were reported.

Bus crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery co pd)

CMCSS later said five passengers from CHS’s first-year orientation were involved in the head-on crash with a truck.

CMCSS is aware and working to make communication necessary to impacted families.

Nothing further. This investigation was turned over to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

