Metro Council to discuss NDOT proposals to reduce traffic fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Zach Young announced Friday plans to present a resolution adopting the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure’s Vision Zero Action Plan and Five-Year Implementation Plan.

In January 2020, Mayor Cooper announced his commitment to Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility options for all. Mayor Cooper said he now hopes to continue implementing NDOT’s two plans to help him reach the goal of zero deaths and serious injuries.

“Vision Zero is a critical part of my efforts to build a safe and walkable city for Nashvillians across all neighborhoods,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I am grateful to Council Member Young for introducing this resolution that honors those who have been lost to traffic fatalities and protects future generations of Nashvillians. I urge Council to pass this important resolution at the earliest opportunity.”

The Vision Zero Action Plan establishes strategies based on the five E’s of transportation safety: Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Evaluation, and Enforcement. The plan also identifies a High Injury Network of the most dangerous roads and intersections across Davidson County for people walking, biking, and driving.

“The Vision Zero Action Plan is a thoughtful and innovative strategy to make our streets safer for pedestrians, bike riders, and motorists alike,” said Council Member Zach Young, chairperson of Metro Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Our committee’s focus continues to be supporting fast, available, safe, and affordable transit options for all residents. Approving this plan is an important step in the right direction toward advancing exactly those goals.”

The plan also makes specific commitments to projects, policies, and programs over the next five years based on the five E’s framework, focusing on locations identified on the High Injury Network. These policies will include quick-build projects, more time and cost-intensive capital projects, and enhanced community education and enforcement.

“Vision Zero principles are at the heart of all we do here at the Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure, and safety is our top priority,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. “We’re very grateful to Mayor Cooper for his leadership in making Nashville a Vision Zero city, and we’re appreciative of Metro Council for all the ways they support our department in making plans like these a reality.”

Mayor Cooper and Councilman Young will bring these plans to Metro Council later this m nth.

