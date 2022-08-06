Man charged after 9 dogs found in ‘inhumane’ conditions

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday after nine dogs were found on his property that officials said had inhumane conditions.

Hendersonville Police said on August 3rd, the investigation of property maintenance code violations on Savely Drive resulted in an animal cruelty investigation by Hendersonville Detectives.

Detectives contacted Veterinarian Doctor Heather Schwartz who, along with a representative of the Animal Rescue Corps, was able to respond and quickly assess the need for immediate intervention and treatment.

9 does were rescued during this operation (ARC)

9 does were rescued during this operation (ARC)

When ARC responders arrived, they found nine large dogs running loose inside the home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels. In some areas inside the house, officials said the feces was over a foot deep and compacted with trash and the bones of several dead dogs.

HPD charged 57-year-old David Hendrix with nine counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.