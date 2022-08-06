Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI.

He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992.

“With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

Wallace was the TBI director from 1992 to 2003.

“Director Wallace, we love you. You fought the fight, kept the faith, and now rest as we have the watch,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

