Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies


Larry Wallace served for TBI as the director from 1992 to 2003.
Larry Wallace served for TBI as the director from 1992 to 2003.(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI.

He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992.

“With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

Wallace was the TBI director from 1992 to 2003.

“Director Wallace, we love you. You fought the fight, kept the faith, and now rest as we have the watch,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
Woman arrested after stealing Good Samaritan’s car with children inside
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
Greenway expanded and redesigned in the Gulch
Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway
Police Lights
Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot