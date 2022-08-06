1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive.

According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.

The unidentified driver of the Altima was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he reportedly died. The 26-year-old Prius was also transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver and passenger of the Venza were uninjured. No signs of intoxication were found at the scene.

The Medical examiner’s Office is reportedly working to identify the driver of the Altima and will conduct a toxicology test to determine whether impairment was a factor in this fatal crash.

