Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months.

Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a “casino concert.” Those interested would need to be available on Aug. 16 and ready to be dressed up for a night out at a show, an announcement said.

In addition, submissions are also being accepted for a part being filmed on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Accepted individuals will need to be ready to wear Christmas attire and act as a guest visiting the park during the holiday.

All roles are paid $10 an hour.

Film producers are also seeking three stand-in roles, including:

  • Black female, thin build, under 5′4″
  • White male, Brown hair, thin to fit frame, around 6′
  • White female, brunette, 40′s, average build, height

Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. Hired applicants will be paid $12 an hour.

Interested individuals should send submissions to lively.casting@gmail.com with a subject line that includes the name Dolly and the available dates or roles they are submitting for. A spokesperson said applications should include their name, location, cell phone number and a current photo in the body of the email.

