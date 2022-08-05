Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose.

In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation.

It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed to fentanyl. LPD was able to identify both Jeremiah Venable and Jordan Gay as the responsible parties.

Venable was indicted in June of 2020 and Gay in April of 2021 for Criminal Homicide. Near the end of July of 2022, both entered guilty pleas bringing the case to a close.

“These are yet two more successful prosecutions our department has pursued in the effort to bring those who supply deadly drugs within our community to justice,” said Chief Justice. “We will continue to be relentless in this endeavor to protect our city.”

