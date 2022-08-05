Pedestrian killed in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police at the scene of a pedestrian incident.
Murfreesboro Police at the scene of a pedestrian incident.(MPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Rutherford County on Friday afternoon.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on East Main Street, between Rutherford Boulevard and Twin Oak Drive.

Fatal crash detectives are on the scene and the area is closed to traffic while the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spring Hill lab owner, 7 others indicted in Medicare billing scheme
WSMV interstate shooting
Shooting investigation on I-65
30 active-duty families shopping spree
30 active duty military families surprised with back-to-school shopping spree
WSMV interstate shooting
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville