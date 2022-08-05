Pedestrian killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Rutherford County on Friday afternoon.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on East Main Street, between Rutherford Boulevard and Twin Oak Drive.

Fatal crash detectives are on the scene and the area is closed to traffic while the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.