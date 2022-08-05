KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate

Donald Shelton
Donald Shelton(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Barren County inmate who escaped earlier today.

Donald Shelton was assigned to a work release at Hiseville Park Road, and walked away just before 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 33 year old white male, approximately 5′ 8″ and weighing around 135 pounds. Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail shirt.

According to KSP, Shelton was incarcerated at the Barren County Jail for the offenses of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree and Bail Jumping.

If you have any information about this man, contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The first woman on a winning Indy 500 team
First woman on Indy 500-winning team hopes to continue hot streak at Music City Grand Prix
MNPS ready for start of school despite shortages
MNPS ready for start of school despite shortages
The first woman on a winning Indy 500 team
The first woman on a winning Indy 500 team
Fans come from all over for the Grand Prix
Fans come from all over for the Grand Prix
Jason Martin to face tough race vs. Governor Lee
Democratic nominee for Tennessee Gov. faces uphill battle against Gov. Bill Lee