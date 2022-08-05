Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

Trinity Lane exit ramp closed for a shooting investigation.
Trinity Lane exit ramp closed for a shooting investigation.(TDOT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning.

According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives have the Trinity Lane exit ramp closed for the investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Police are looking for blue Chevrolet Cavalier, which is believed to belong to other person involved in the shooting.

