Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning.

According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives have the Trinity Lane exit ramp closed for the investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Police are looking for blue Chevrolet Cavalier, which is believed to belong to other person involved in the shooting.

