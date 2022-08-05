Hendersonville PD looking for suspects accused of stealing from elderly woman
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of exploiting an elderly victim.
Police said on July 8, two unknown women obtained a Sam’s Club card and debit card of an elderly Hendersonville woman. The suspects then went to Sam’s Club in Hendersonville and fraudulently purchased about $2,500 worth of gift cards, according to police, creating a financial hardship for the victim.
Hendersonville Police Detectives are seeking the identity of the suspects pictured below:
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD.
