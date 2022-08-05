Hendersonville PD looking for suspects accused of stealing from elderly woman

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of exploiting an elderly victim.

Police said on July 8, two unknown women obtained a Sam’s Club card and debit card of an elderly Hendersonville woman. The suspects then went to Sam’s Club in Hendersonville and fraudulently purchased about $2,500 worth of gift cards, according to police, creating a financial hardship for the victim.

Hendersonville Police Detectives are seeking the identity of the suspects pictured below:

The Hendersonville PD is looking for suspects accused of stealing from elderly woman. (Hendersonville Police Department)

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword TIPHPD.

