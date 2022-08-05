First Alert Forecast: Lingering storms throughout the day

More showers and storms are expected in parts of the Mid State today.

Most of rain will hang out in areas north and west of Nashville, but we could still see a shower or storm to the south and east. Highs today will top off around 90.

Scattered showers and storms will fire back up Saturday afternoon thanks to daytime heating with temperatures in the upper 80s for the day.

Rain coverage won’t be quite as widespread Sunday and Monday, but everyone should be on the lookout for an afternoon shower or storm each day. Temperatures are back in the 90s.

More showers and storms are expected tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

A few showers and storms will hang around on Wednesday and I can’t even totally rule out a lingering storm on Thursday as well.

As we end the week and head into the weekend it looks like we’ll finally start to dry back out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.