Fans celebrate Music City Grand Prix on Broadway


By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The IndyCar Music City Grand Prix officially begins Friday, but there were plenty of activities Thursday on Broadway leading up to it.

It kicked off Thursday afternoon with a pedal car race for kids down Broadway. They got trophies and got to meet some IndyCar drivers. Then, professionals hit Broadway for a live pit stop challenge. Seven-time Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson was part of the challenge. He is in Nashville for a second time competing in the Music City Grand Prix.

“All the racing I have done has been on ovals and circuits,” Johnson said. “Last year, I moved to IndyCar and tried my first temporary road course racing, which is what we have here in Nashville, and it has been amazing to watch a public road transition into a racecourse.”

The official three-day event kicks off Friday, leading to the big race that airs Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on NBC.

