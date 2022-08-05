Dollywood to announce newest attraction Friday
Dolly Parton, alongside park officials, will announce the attraction Friday morning.
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests that travel from near and far will get the chance to visit a new attraction in Dollywood next year, according to a theme park spokesperson.
Dolly Parton and park officials will announce the exciting details Friday. According to a release, the newest attraction marks the largest single-attraction investment in the history of the theme park.
The attraction will “roar into the park” in 2023, a spokesperson said.
WVLT News will update this story once more information is released.
