30 active duty military families surprised with back-to-school shopping spree

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirty active-duty families were gifted $100 shopping sprees for this school year on Friday.

Academy Sports in Clarksville, Tennessee, provided a $3,000 gift card donation to Special Forces Association (SFA) Chapter 38. This donation benefitted 30 children of active-duty soldiers who each received a $100 Academy gift card and the opportunity to shop alongside members of SFA Chapter 38.

“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide families of active-duty military with everything they need to head back to school,” said Rick Burleson, Senior Regional Marketing Specialist at Academy Sports + Outdoors. “Here we strive to build connections with the people who make a positive impact in our communities, so to see the faces of these children and parents light up was a touching moment.”

Chapter 38 is a subordinate chapter to the National Special Forces Association, a non-profit Veterans’ organization for current and retired Army Special Forces Soldiers. Chapter 38 is the Association’s second largest chapter.

Active-duty military families shop for the back-to-school season with their $100 gift cards from Academy Sports. (Academy Sports)

