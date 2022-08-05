22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro


Missing 22-year-old
Missing 22-year-old(MPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday.

MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.

Police said Mya is believed to be driving a gray Toyota with the tag number 0W3-1L6.

Fuller is described as being 5′5″ tall and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have seen Mya or know where she is, please contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.

