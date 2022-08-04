Woman arrested for sex trafficking juveniles in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An undercover sting operation by Metro Nashville detectives has led to the arrest of a woman for soliciting juveniles for sex.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives were alerted to a motel in Nashville where juveniles were possibly being trafficked on Friday, July 22. Agents made contact through an online ad and the juvenile agreed to meet for oral sex.

24-year-old Monasana Ash was observed leaving the room prior to the deal being made and fleeing the scene in a truck. Detectives found and secured a 17-year-old at the arranged room.

Another juvenile, a 16-year-old, was found in another room paid for by Ash in cash. Detectives learned that Ash organized the advertisements for both juveniles online.

Ash was booked on August 3 and faces at least two charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act and money laundering.

