Two Clarksville men wanted for attempted homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities asked the public for assistance in locating the Clarksville men accused of an attempted homicide Wednesday.

Clarksville Police Department officials said they are working to locate 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson, both of Clarksville. Both men have warrants out for attempted homicide and are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said that at approximately 2 a.m. on August 1st, Mitchell and Watson were at B & L Market at 1361 College Street when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old male. During the fight, the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to Tennova Healthcare, currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives and CPD Crime Scene Unit members responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell or Watson is asked to call 911 and not attempt to approach.

