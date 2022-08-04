Two Clarksville men wanted for attempted homicide


Both men are considered armed and dangerous.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous.(CPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities asked the public for assistance in locating the Clarksville men accused of an attempted homicide Wednesday.

Clarksville Police Department officials said they are working to locate 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson, both of Clarksville. Both men have warrants out for attempted homicide and are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said that at approximately 2 a.m. on August 1st, Mitchell and Watson were at B & L Market at 1361 College Street when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old male. During the fight, the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to Tennova Healthcare, currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives and CPD Crime Scene Unit members responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell or Watson is asked to call 911 and not attempt to approach.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey and more to be inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update
MNPS looking for volunteer tutors
MNPS looking for volunteer tutors
Parents weigh-in on new school safety plan
Metro police school security plan includes more officers, all schools