Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey and more to be inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The songwriters behind the hits “You’re Still The One,” “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven,” “Girl Crush,” “One More Last Chance” and “Drivin’ My Life Away” will become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The inductees include Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson and David Malloy. The five will join in October, according to Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors and Mark Ford, its executive director.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” said Cates at the 2022 Inductee Announcement - Made Possible By FICO. “I’m especially gratified to note that – for the first time since 2009 – two of our inductees-elect are women,” she added.

Ford introduced each member of the new class: Lindsey and Nicholson in the contemporary songwriter category; Malloy in the veteran songwriter category, Twain as the contemporary songwriter/artist and Wariner as the veteran songwriter/artist.

Hillary Lindsey’s song credits include:

“Jesus Take The Wheel” by Carrie Underwood

“Girl Crush” by Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Gary Nicholson’s song credits include:

“That’s The Thing About Love” by Don Williams

“One More Last Chance” by Vince Gill

“She Couldn’t Change Me” by Montgomery-Gentry

David Malloy’s song credits include:

Drivin’ My Life Away by Eddie Rabbitt

Suspicions by Eddie Rabbitt and also Tim McGraw

Love Will Turn You Around by Kenny Rogers

Shania Twain recorded many of her self-penned hits including:

“You’re Still The One”

“Come On Over”

“Forever and For Always”

Steve Wariner popularized many of his own compositions including:

“You Can Dream Of Me”

“Where Did I Go Wrong”

“Holes In The Floor Of Heaven”

