Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting

By Daniel Smithson and Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon.

Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.

Police said one person is confirmed dead and several others have serious injuries.

Suspect is described as a male black with dreads, and he left the scene in a white vehicle.

WSMV will update this story when more information is available.

