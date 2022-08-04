NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released its 2022 hurricane outlook Thursday and it is calling for another above-average season.

Forecasters at the division of the National Weather Service are still holding strong to an active season and are stressing the importance of being prepared.

According to the report, NOAA expects anywhere from 14 to 20 named storms this season. Of those, they expect six to 10 of them to turn into hurricanes and three to five of those to be classified as major hurricanes.

NOAA releases 2022 hurricane outlook (NOAA)

These predictions would make this the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.

So far this year, there have only been three named storms. This season is off to a slower start compared to 2021, when five named storms had been named by this date.

