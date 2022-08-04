NOAA releases 2022 hurricane outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NOAA released their 2022 hurricane outlook Thursday, calling for another above-average season.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service division are still holding strong to an active season and stressing the importance of being prepared.

According to the report, NOAA expects anywhere from 14-20 named storms this season. They expect 6-10 of those to turn into hurricanes and 3-5 of those to be classified as major hurricanes.

Hurricane outlook (NOAA)

These predictions would make this the 7th consecutive above-normal hurricane season.

So far this year, we’ve only had three named storms. As a result, this season is off to a slower start than 2021, where we already had five named storms by this date.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.