MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case.

According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.

Detectives said they would like to speak with the two men and woman in the photos below.

Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft (Murfreesboro PD)

If you know who they are, detectives urge you to contact the police department.

