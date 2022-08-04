Metro shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County


By Daniel Smithson, Chuck Morris and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police said they responded to calls of a shooting at Stonebrook Apartments complex located at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. One woman was found dead, and three of her relatives were reportedly wounded.

MNPD said the 24-year-old suspect shooter was taken into custody in Cheatham County.

Police said they believed that this was a domestic situation.

WSMV will update this story when more information is available.

