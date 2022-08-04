Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a popular bar in Midtown Nashville Wednesday evening.

NFD officials told us they are responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street.

Nashville Fire sent us the following statement:

UPDATE: At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office evaluated the issue and advised the owner to make the necessary repairs. Management voluntarily closed the affected portion of the building and it will remain closed until those repairs are completed by a licensed professional. There were no injuries to patrons or workers. ***The Fire Marshal’s Office does not classify this incident as a collapse.***

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

Crews are investigating a gas leak (Riko Lee)

