Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series


Crews are investigating a gas leak
Crews are investigating a gas leak
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a popular bar in Midtown Nashville Wednesday evening.

NFD officials told us they are responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street.

Nashville Fire sent us the following statement:

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

