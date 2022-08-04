Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a popular bar in Midtown Nashville Wednesday evening.
NFD officials told us they are responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street.
Nashville Fire sent us the following statement:
This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.
