First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy


By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy.

Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.

They say they came to Nashville to live in Tennessee and leave California. But, they also still wanted a big city feel.

But with both being police officers, they say it’s not easy when it comes to watching their kids.

“When I was in the academy, he had to pick up the slack. When he was in the academy, I had to pick up the slack,” says Lisa Vidrios. “We never really balanced it out. I think parenting is kind of like sometimes someone takes more than the other. It’s hard. It’s definitely hard. We either don’t see each other, or we don’t see the kids.”

The Vidrios’ say they didn’t know they were the first couple until the ceremony on Thursday.

