First Alert Forecast: Pockets of thunderstorms hover over Midstate

A warm, humid and unstable summertime airmass is going to lock itself into place over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for about the next week.

We are starting off dry early this morning, but a batch of showers and storms will slide into areas north and west of Nashville by late morning. As we head into the afternoon that wave of energy will fire off some more showers and storms during the day with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Highs tomorrow will top off near 90 with some more showers and storms that will pop up in the afternoon, but no everyone will see rain.

We’ll rinse and repeat the process going into this weekend with a few showers and storms each day so be ready to bring in any outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend stay in the 90s.

The unsettled pattern continues into the first half of next week with off and on showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.