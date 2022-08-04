Campbell Co. deputy placed on leave after alleged K9 abuse video surfaces

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced.

The video, which was posted from a fake account, according to the CCSO.

“This video is deeply concerning to us,” officials said. “We have reached out to the K9′s veterinarian, and are pleased to share that the dog is in great health with no signs of abuse or neglect.”

The video is also at least three years old, CCSO officials said, and could be older. They also claimed that the motivation behind posting the video was political in nature, saying “It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right.”

