Campbell Co. deputy placed on leave after alleged K9 abuse video surfaces

A CCSO deputy was placed on administrative leave after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced.
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced.

The video, which was posted from a fake account, according to the CCSO.

“This video is deeply concerning to us,” officials said. “We have reached out to the K9′s veterinarian, and are pleased to share that the dog is in great health with no signs of abuse or neglect.”

The video is also at least three years old, CCSO officials said, and could be older. They also claimed that the motivation behind posting the video was political in nature, saying “It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
Metro Nashville Police Department
Woman arrested for sex trafficking juveniles in Nashville
WSMV recycling center fire contained
Nashville Fire contains recycling center fire
TWRA officials searching for missing fisherman after boat overturns
TWRA officials searching for missing fisherman after boat overturns
WSMV grand prix stands
Music City Grand Prix layout