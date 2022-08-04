9 dogs rescued from dark, neglectful conditions in Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps announced Thursday the rescue of nine dogs from desperate conditions at a property in Hendersonville.

ARC, a national animal protection nonprofit, responded to the call after local authorities responded to complaints and said they had concerns for the animals’ welfare. As a result, the property’s residents surrendered all of the animals.

When ARC responders arrived, they found nine large dogs running loose inside the home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels. In some areas inside the house, officials said the feces was over a foot deep and compacted with trash and the bones of several dead dogs.

The property owners said they had not been inside the house for several years and fed the dogs through a cracked door, although no food or water was found there.

Due to the lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhuman living conditions, the dogs suffer from various medical issues, including ammonia exposure, pressure wounds, overgrown nails, severe matting, fur loss, skin inflammation, and eating and eye infections, and untreated injuries. One of the dogs is reportedly wholly blind. Female dogs who had recently given birth were also found, but no surviving puppies were on the property.

9 does were rescued during this operation (ARC)

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “The level of suffering we witnessed here is some of the worst we’ve ever seen.”

All of the animals were transported to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin. They will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to a trusted shelter and rescue partner organization that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

For those wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its shelter and rescue placement partners on Facebook once the animals are transferred to these groups.

Financial and volunteer support is needed to rehabilitate these animals in what is being called Operation Out of the Dark. To donate to help these and other animals in need and sign up to volunteer, visit animalrescuecorps.org.

