61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage


By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, 61 officers graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. It comes after the department was almost 200 officers shot back in February.

Staff shortages have put a strain on officers. And fewer officers also mean longer wait times when people call for help.

Metro Police Chief John Drake says they still need more officers as the city grows, but they are on the right track.

One way to help Metro Police recruitment is on Thursday’s ballot for the Davidson County General election. People can choose to amend the city’s charter. Charter Amendment 2 would change physical qualifications for Metro Officers Chief Drake says are outdated.

“Charter 2 it’s a military standard where someone who had childhood asthma prevented them from being a police officer,” says MNPD Chief John Drake. “Some people thought I had childhood asthma and became a decent athlete, and look at me now.”

The amendment is one of four on the ballot.

