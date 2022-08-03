Tutors needed for upcoming school year at Metro Nashville schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville public schools are working to prepare students for their return to the classroom this month.

Some students fell behind when classes went virtual and are trying to catch up.

People all over the country can volunteer to help those students through the accelerating scholars program.

Metro Nashville Public Schools is working to recruit 2,000 community volunteer tutors for more than 7,000 students that need a little extra help.

MNPS needs tutors who can help elementary students with reading or help middle school and high school students with math.

The volunteer tutors are required to virtually help students for 30 minutes, three times per week.

With the sessions being virtual, it does not matter where the tutor is located.

One volunteer tutor, Genna Margolis, lives in New York and works as an attorney. She says it was fulfilling to help her student fall in love with reading and learning.

“I sent him some books and puzzles to do during the summer because I didn’t want him to lag behind and forget everything,” Margolis said. “…he made this beautiful card for me. It was just so touching, what he wrote.”

Volunteer tutors do not need an education background or any prior experience. Training is provided for all volunteers before they are paired with a student.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.