Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it.

Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They even were in the same kindergarten class.

Rashad was planning to celebrate his wife’s birthday with her on Wednesday. Instead, he is planning her funeral.

Rashad said his wife, Jasmine, is his rock.

“Jasmine was strong for others,” Rashad said. They share a 7-year-old daughter named Xenia.

“The height of joy in my life was when I come and put my arms around them,” Rashad said.

The girls were home Tuesday morning while Rashad was at work when his phone started buzzing.

“My brother texts 911,” Rashad said. “He is telling me about my mom.”

Rashad left work immediately to drive to his mom’s house when he got another call.

“My mother-in-law called me and said ‘hey, you need to check on Xenia. Go to the house right now. Something is not right,’” Rashad recalled.

He called Xenia.

“She is crying,” Rashad said. “She said, ‘I think mom died. She won’t say anything.’”

MNPD said Rashad’s brother, 32-year-old John Donaldson, went to Rashad’s house and stabbed Jasmine to death. This was after police said John had already gone to their mother, Jacqueline Pritchett’s house, and stabbed her to death.

“I am so caught up in my wife that I know at some point in time, I have to deal with the reality that my mother is gone.” Rashad said.

Police said they believe John had recently been kicked out of his mother’s apartment. Rashad said John suffered from mental health issues but refused to get help.

“Our family had a policy of protecting yourself around this guy,” Rashad said.

Rashad said he struggles with his own mental health. He attempted to take his life in 2019.

With support from Jasmine, Rashad said he got help.

“She changed all that around,” Rashad said. “She showed me the strength on the other side.”

Rashad said the strength his wife taught him will help him face his brother.

“One day, it is going to crush him and crumble his heart the reality of the situation,” Rashad said. “Because of the love Jasmine showed me, I want to be able to say ‘hey. I still love you.’”

Police said the suspect also attacked a second sister-in-law of his at his mom’s house. She remains hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect is expected in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.