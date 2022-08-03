Road closures for Music City Grand Prix 2022

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins with events on Friday.

The three-day event will take place downtown and is expected to have 100,000 fans in attendance. The unique track takes racers by Nissan Stadium and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville PD has released a map and list of all the road closures that have been put in place for the event.

These road closures were put into effect on Monday.

  • South Second Street from Russell to Victory
  • South Second Street from Woodland to Victory
  • Victory from South First Street to Titans Way
  • Titans Way from Victory to Russell Street
  • Russell Street from Titans Way to Interstate Drive
  • South First Street from Russell to Woodland

For a full list of road closures, visit Metro Nashville Police Department’s twitter page.

Rebekah Hammonds, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, also released a statement regarding interstate ramp closures.

