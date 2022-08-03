Road closures for Music City Grand Prix 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins with events on Friday.

The three-day event will take place downtown and is expected to have 100,000 fans in attendance. The unique track takes racers by Nissan Stadium and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville PD has released a map and list of all the road closures that have been put in place for the event.

These road closures were put into effect on Monday.

South Second Street from Russell to Victory

South Second Street from Woodland to Victory

Victory from South First Street to Titans Way

Titans Way from Victory to Russell Street

Russell Street from Titans Way to Interstate Drive

South First Street from Russell to Woodland

For a full list of road closures, visit Metro Nashville Police Department’s twitter page.

Rebekah Hammonds, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, also released a statement regarding interstate ramp closures.

TOMORROW in Nashville: The I-24 East Shelby Ave off-ramp (Exit 49) and on-ramp from Interstate Dr./Shelby will be closed. It'll be followed Thurs. by the I-24W on-ramp. #BigMachineMCGP #MusicCityGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/RsS6yPVBe1 — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) August 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.