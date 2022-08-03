Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires.

Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.

The car was being jacked up off the ground with concrete blocks from construction in her neighbor’s yard, which also damaged the underside of her car.

“I think I was in disbelief just because nothing like that has ever happened to me, or from my knowledge to my neighbors before,” Hardin said. “My first response was I need to call my dad. To be honest, I just had to figure out how the fix the situation.”

Hardin thought she was in a safe parking spot along Blair Blvd. in her quiet neighborhood. However, she was shocked this would happen to her car in the middle of the night and had no idea why someone would target her vehicle.

She had to spend thousands of dollars to fix the issue because all four tires had to be replaced so they would match. Hardin hopes to regain some money by selling the two tires that were not stolen.

“I am a 26-year-old woman; car troubles are not my forte,” Hardin said. “I realized I would have to get it towed or taken somewhere. But I didn’t know how to do that. I didn’t have spare tires on me. Luckily, I had some great friends that were able to come over with a floor jack and boost my car up and get the new tires on it right here in front of my house, but that was just luck.”

Hardin filed a report with Metro Police but said none of her neighbors caught the theft on a security camera. She plans to install her cameras and possibly ask the city to install more streetlights to prevent something like this from happening again.

