Overturned semi carrying large amount of gas triggers multi-agency response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency response is underway after a semi-tractor trailer carrying 4000 to 8000 gallons of gasoline reportedly collided with a truck and overturned in a ditch Tuesday.

Nashville Fire Department officials said the collision occurred on Tuesday evening at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road.

Crews are on the scene of a traffic collision (NFD)

Crews are on the scene of a traffic collision (NFD)

Crews from Pleasant View Fire, Coopertown Police, Nashville EOC, Metro Nashville Police, NFD, and NFD Hazmat are all on the scene. The trailer has been reportedly grounded, and crews are preparing to offload the product.

To prevent a fire, crews sprayed foam to create a blanket on the semi to help suppress the vapors and reduce the potential hazard. Another team has placed grounding rods to direct the electrical energy from the tanker.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

One team is spraying foam to create a blanket on the cylinder to help suppress the vapors and reduce potential hazard. pic.twitter.com/TAyUYd2A0a — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.