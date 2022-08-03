Music City Grand Prix crews tell fans to prepare for heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the beginning of the Music City Grand Prix nears, crews are working to ensure that the heat will not be a problem.

Race officials said their latest job takes them to the hot and steamy Grand Prix Raceway. Robbie Hill and his guys from Tri-Star Pressure Wash told us there is no hiding from the sun, no matter how big a hat they wear.

”Having local business support such a big event is a privilege,” Hill said. “Being on the blacktop, it’s hot all day, but we’re here to get the job done.”

On days when the temperatures are in the 90s, the asphalt in direct sunlight can reach 145 degrees. It’s why so many crews, already up against the clock to have everything ready for this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix, are starting as early as they can.

”Something I learned in the military is taking care of your crew, so naturally staying hydrated, sunscreen, wearing hats, taking breaks, all important things,” Hill said. “Feels great now, little bit of cloud coverage changes the game for us.”

Hill said he felt it firsthand on the track as crews prepared for the event and said fans should prepare for the heat.

