Metro Council to discuss enforcing immigration laws with LPRs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Councilmember Bob Mendes said Metro Council would discuss an ordinance Tuesday night on a second reading that would prohibit the use of license plate readers for enforcing immigration laws.

The ordinance would prevent Metro LPRs from finding a vehicle to enforce federal immigration laws.

Mendes said in a statement that in almost all instances, Homeland Security would already know the immigration status of the person they are looking for.

An amendment providing that cooperating with federal officials to use the LPR system or information to verify or report the immigration status of a person would likely mitigate the potential for the State to determine that the Metropolitan Government has adopted a sanctuary policy.

The ordinance is on its second reading Tuesday.

