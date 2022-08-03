Metro Council to discuss enforcing immigration laws with LPRs
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Councilmember Bob Mendes said Metro Council would discuss an ordinance Tuesday night on a second reading that would prohibit the use of license plate readers for enforcing immigration laws.
The ordinance would prevent Metro LPRs from finding a vehicle to enforce federal immigration laws.
Mendes said in a statement that in almost all instances, Homeland Security would already know the immigration status of the person they are looking for.
The ordinance is on its second reading Tuesday.
