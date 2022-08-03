Local law enforcement, TBI, FBI come up empty-handed during raid, fugitive still at large

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive remains at large following a raid involving Springfield Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday.

Smokey Barn News reported Tuesday that residents on Golfview Lane were surprised when a team of law enforcement personnel arrived, set up a perimeter, rolled out the yellow tape, positioned officers with long guns, and set up blockades at both ends of the street. This reportedly happened after local authorities received a tip from the TBI saying a wanted fugitive may live in the area.

Golfview Lane remained closed as a member of the Springfield Fire Department, and Robertson County EMS were staged at a church on Golf Club Lane, two streets over from the scene.

Springfield City officials told SBN that 32-year-old John E. Lohden Jr. was believed to reside in the 300 block of Golfview Lane, and agents from the TBI and FBI were executing a search warrant on the residence. Lohden also reportedly has several felony arrests warrant out against him.

Authorities announced they could not locate Lohden on Golfview Lane, and he remains at large.

