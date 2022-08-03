License Plate Readers to not be used for immigration enforcement in Metro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council voted not to allow License plate readers not to be used to assist with immigration enforcement Tuesday.

Council members approved the ordinance amending Section 13.80.080 of the Meto Code of Laws regarding the use of LPR technology to exclude assisting with immigration enforcement as an allowed use of LPRs.

Another ordinance, sponsored by Bob Mendes, if voted on, would have prevented Metro LPRs from finding a vehicle to enforce federal immigration laws.

Mendes said in a statement that in almost all instances, Homeland Security would already know the immigration status of the person they are looking for.

An amendment providing that cooperating with federal officials to use the LPR system or information to verify or report the immigration status of a person would likely mitigate the potential for the State to determine that the Metropolitan Government has adopted a sanctuary policy.

