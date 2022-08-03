Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high.

On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds of illegal hemp police are dealing with, according to Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beechman.

Lawrenceburg Police Department officers were working along the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to process well over 900 pounds of hemp. Beechman said by the time investigators are done, that number could rise to several tons.

Many samples that have been taken thus far have tested above .03% THC, the legal limit in legally sold hemp products. The hemp found at the facility may have been enriched beyond the legal limit, Beechman told WSMV News 4.

