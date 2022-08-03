First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid and mostly dry

Another hot and humid day is on tap for Middle Tennesse and Southern Kentucky with highs in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Heat index values will still range between 100-105° at times. I cannot totally rule out a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon, but most of the area is going to stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a little more rain coverage with a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon along with temperatures in the lower 90s.

A few showers and storms will bubble up Friday afternoon with temperatures near 90 for the day, but not everyone will see rain.

As we head into our weekend, we’ll want to keep an eye to the sky if we have any outdoor plans. I’m not expecting a weekend washout, but we are expecting more hit and miss showers and storms each day with temperatures in the lower 90s.

That unsettled trend will continue into the first half of next week with a few showers and storms expected on Monday and Tuesday.

