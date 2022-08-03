Crews extinguish recycling center fire


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews dispatched several crews to extinguish a fire at a recycling center Wednesday.

NFD said on Twitter that the fire occurred outside a recycling center located at 707 19th Avenue North.

After working for several hours, the fire is reportedly contained; however, smoke is still expected to be seen in the area for quite some time as an overhaul is performed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

NFD has not said what caused the fire.

