Country music legend T. Graham Brown to bring supplies to help Kentucky flood victims


T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.(WYMT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - T. Graham Brown recently launched the #KentuckyStrong campaign in Nashville and has been inviting his fellow artists, friends, fans to help raise money to support the devastated communities in Kentucky.

Brown took the lyrics of his song “Hell and Highwater” to create t-shirts that said “Come Hell or High Water for people to purchase on his website and to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.

The shirts are $25 with the proceeds being provided directly to Kentuckians in need.

Brown will be be headed to Kentucky on Thursday to deliver supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, generators, tarps, coolers, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, hoses and more.

People in the Middle Tennessee area that would like to help donate can bring any of the items listed to meet the T’s Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade warped tour bus to the Walmart in Franklin located at 3600 Mallory Lane. The bus will be there Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Financial donations will also be accepted at the drop-off location.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police raid officers
Local law enforcement, TBI, FBI come up empty-handed during raid, fugitive still at large
Tuesday evening news update
Tuesday evening news update
What's included in the grocery tax holiday
EXPLAINER: What is tax-free, taxed in month-long grocery tax holiday
Brentwood organization offers help in Kentucky
Brentwood group helps flood victims in Eastern Kentucky