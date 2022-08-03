Country music legend T. Graham Brown to bring supplies to help Kentucky flood victims

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - T. Graham Brown recently launched the #KentuckyStrong campaign in Nashville and has been inviting his fellow artists, friends, fans to help raise money to support the devastated communities in Kentucky.

Brown took the lyrics of his song “Hell and Highwater” to create t-shirts that said “Come Hell or High Water for people to purchase on his website and to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.

The shirts are $25 with the proceeds being provided directly to Kentuckians in need.

Brown will be be headed to Kentucky on Thursday to deliver supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, generators, tarps, coolers, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, hoses and more.

People in the Middle Tennessee area that would like to help donate can bring any of the items listed to meet the T’s Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade warped tour bus to the Walmart in Franklin located at 3600 Mallory Lane. The bus will be there Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Financial donations will also be accepted at the drop-off location.

