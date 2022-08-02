Wilson County Schools open with record enrollment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A number of school districts are back in session and for the first time since spring 2020, schools are feeling a sense of normalcy.

“There is a great sense and feeling of normalcy to start this school year. That’s something we really haven’t been able to say since the 2019 school year,” Wilson County public information officer Bart Barker said.

Wilson County Schools welcomed its kids back for the 2022-23 school year Monday morning. Cubbies were filled with backpacks and students were ready to learn.

“It’s been great. It’s been full of excitement. Everybody is just really excited to be back,” Rutland Elementary principal Shaunna Davis said.

This year the school district hit a record for enrollment with 20,280 students. Schools like Rutland are not only welcoming new students but also new teachers.

“We have four first-year teachers and then we have several that are new to our school,” Davis said. “Those fresh faces are always exciting. They bring that new energy.”

When it comes to open positions, the district said its currently staffed comfortably, but there are some opening which include bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teaching positions with K-8.

“Bus drivers, we can never say it enough, if you are interested in being a bus driver, please let us know. We can definitely put you to work,” Barker said.

