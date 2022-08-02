Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly all abortions are now banned in the state of Kentucky again.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals has now granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s motion for emergency relief.

That clears the way for the state to enforce its trigger law, banning abortion, as well as the six-week ban passed by the state.

Cameron released a statement saying he appreciates the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while the case is decided in court.

The ACLU of Kentucky said Kentuckians deserve better than “extremist politicians.” The group plans to appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Now, abortions are blocked until the case plays out in court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police raid officers
Local law enforcement, TBI, FBI come up empty-handed during raid, fugitive still at large
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
Country music legend T. Graham Brown to bring supplies to help Kentucky flood victims
Tuesday evening news update
Tuesday evening news update
What's included in the grocery tax holiday
EXPLAINER: What is tax-free, taxed in month-long grocery tax holiday
Brentwood organization offers help in Kentucky
Brentwood group helps flood victims in Eastern Kentucky