Nashville gears up for Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of downtown Nashville are transforming ahead of the city’s second Music City Grand Prix, with an expected crowd of about 100,000 people.

Work began weeks ago, getting the raceway and fan experience all set up.

“Embracing IndyCar, embracing all forms of racing has been fantastic and I think it’s clearly a rising tide,” Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker said.

Parker is encouraging fans to park on the downtown side and use the pedestrian bridge over the Cumberland River to reach the grandstands.

It’s also going to be hot, so Parker says to use the hydration stations and take breaks in the shade.

Stephen Page, of Event Productions, was in the heat Tuesday, putting up stages for some of the events and shows the Grand Prix has planned for fans.

“Once you see the labor you put forth and the fruits of that labor and you see it come together and you get to see everybody up on these decks having a great time. It really makes it worth it,” Page said.

In the inaugural year of the Music City Grand Prix last year, there was a delay in opening one of the race’s grandstands. Parker says those lessons from the first year have been learned.

“I really do think it gives us an opportunity to make some corrections. You’re always evolving, you’re always trying to improve,” Parker said. “Year two really does establish a foundation which will allow us to build for years to come.”

Tickets for this year’s race will all be digital.

Tim McGraw is headlining a concert Saturday night with performances by Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce on Sunday night.

For tickets, and to view the full schedule of events, visit the Music City Grand Prix website https://musiccitygp.com/schedule

