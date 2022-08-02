Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are investigating a crash from Monday afternoon that killed a man from Palmyra.

According to CPD, fatal crash detectives were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Michael Nulty, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation closed Madison Street for over one hour on Monday as detectives worked the scene. Madison Street reopened to traffic just after 4 p.m.

CPD’s investigation continues and ask that anyone with information or footage of the incident to call 931-648-0656.

